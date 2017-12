Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS CHANGED OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL LIFE INSURANCE INDUSTRY IN 2018 TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE, OWING PRIMARILY TO SHIFT TOWARD FEE-BASED PRODUCTS

* MOODY'S SAYS LOWER CORPORATE AND INDIVIDUAL TAX REFORM CURRENTLY CIRCULATING THROUGH THE U.S. CONGRESS WOULD BE CREDIT POSITIVE FOR U.S. LIFE INSURERS