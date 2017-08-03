FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says IFRS 9 rules will help European Banks to cope with loan losses during downturn
August 3, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says IFRS 9 rules will help European Banks to cope with loan losses during downturn

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: IFRS 9 rules will help European Banks to cope with loan losses during a downturn

* Moody's on European Banks - in a downturn, banking metrics would be hit earlier but improve faster, supporting the economic recovery

* Moody's on European Banks - estimates for initial IFRS 9 implementation, tce ratio of an average european banking system will fall by around 50-60 bps in 2018

* Moody's on European Banks - under IFRS 9, the evolution of net income mirrors that of credit costs, and will be marginally lower

* Moody's on European Banks- initial implementation costs of IFRS 9 accounting rules will reduce banks' TCE ratio by about 50-60 basis points in 2018

Source text: (bit.ly/2vl86uT)

