Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* MOODY‘S SAYS INCREASED PROFITABILITY UNDERPINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR U.S. EXCHANGES, RETAIL BROKERS; MARKET MAKERS STABLE

* MOODY‘S SAYS CONSOLIDATION HAS REINFORCED SCALE AT MAJOR U.S. EXCHANGE OPERATORS WHILE PROFITABILITY & MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN STRONG IN 2018

* MOODY'S SAYS CHALLENGING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT PERSISTS FOR U.S. MARKET MAKERS AND ADVISORY BOUTIQUES, WHICH WILL HINDER MEANINGFUL REVENUE GROWTH