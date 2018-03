March 7 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S SAYS THAT INDIA AND CHINA’S RAPIDLY-RISING INVESTMENT IN RENEWABLE POWER CAPACITY WILL BRING LONG-RUN SOVEREIGN CREDIT BENEFITS‍​

* MOODY'S-FOR CHINA AND INDIA, GREATER RENEWABLE POWER RELIANCE, LOWER FOSSIL FUEL RELIANCE TO RELIEVE POTENTIAL ENERGY SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS, BOOST GROWTH POTENTIAL Source text : bit.ly/2FvRHZL