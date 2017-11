BRIEF-Moody's says Indonesian corporates' earnings growth to moderate in 2018​

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* INDONESIAN CORPORATES’ EARNINGS GROWTH TO MODERATE IN 2018​

* FOR 2018, REVENUE FOR INDONESIAN CORPORATES SHOULD GROW 4%-8% ACROSS MOST SECTORS

* CAPITAL SPENDING AND INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS WILL BE CRUCIAL IN ACHIEVING THE GROWTH IN EARNINGS FOR INDONESIAN CORPORATES

* FOR THE OIL & GAS SECTOR IN INDONESIA, PRODUCTION GROWTH AND STABLE OIL PRICES WILL SUPPORT CASH FLOW

* INDONESIAN MINERS TO SEE EARNINGS GROWTH IN 2018 BECAUSE OF SUPPORTIVE COAL PRICES, UPTICK IN PRODUCTION VOLUMES

* SOME INDONESIAN MINERS FACE HIGH REGULATORY RISK, DUE TO EXPIRATION OF COAL CONCESSIONS

* INDONESIAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS SECTOR WILL SEE HEALTHY REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018, REFLECTING MODEST COMPETITION AND GROWING SMARTPHONE PENETRATION

* IMPROVING CONSUMER CONFIDENCE IN INDONESIA WILL DRIVE CONSUMER SPENDING, WHILE RANGE-BOUND INFLATION OF ABOUT 4% WILL SUPPORT PURCHASING POWER Source text : bit.ly/2A4mUhe