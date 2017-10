BRIEF-Moody's says Japan banking system stable, despite pressure on domestic profitability

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says Japan banking system stable, despite pressure on domestic profitability

* Moody’s says domestic asset risks for Japanese banks will remain low.

* Moody’s on Japan’s banking system says asset quality will remain stable, with sufficient capital buffers against low domestic asset risks

* Moody’s on Japan banking system says banks’ profitability will deteriorate; net interest margins will continue to narrow

* Moody’s says has raised its real GDP growth forecast for Japan to 1.5% for 2017 and 1.1% for 2018 from 1.1% and 0.8%

* Moody's on Japan banking system says gap between interest rates on existing loans & new loans is narrowing, which will slow pace of further margin deterioration Source: bit.ly/2fA0izp