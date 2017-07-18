BRIEF-Moody's says Kenya's rated banks face challenging conditions, but strong buffers will mitigate impact

July 18 (Reuters) -
* Moody's- Kenya's rated banks face challenging conditions, but strong buffers will mitigate the impact
* Moody's -expect Kenya's 3 largest banks to maintain healthy profits, strong capital buffers which provide substantial protection against downside risks
* Moody's - severe drought combined with reduced investment spending ahead of August's national elections is putting small Kenyan borrowers under stress
* Moody's on Kenya's rated banks - expects KCB, Equity and Co-op to maintain healthy profits and strong capital
