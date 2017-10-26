BRIEF-‍Moody's says Korea's credit profile supported by very strong fundamentals; geopolitical risks are key credit constraint​

Oct 26 (Reuters) -

* ‍Moody’s says Korea’s credit profile supported by very strong fundamentals; geopolitical risks are key credit constraint​

* ‍Moody’s says stable rating outlook reflects Moody’s view that Korea’s credit strengths and challenges are balanced

* Moody’s on Korea says expects real GDP growth of 3% and 2.8% in 2017 and 2018, respectively‍​

* ‍Moody's on South Korea says potential military conflict with North Korea would damage economy and weaken public finances Source text: bit.ly/2xrFzBP