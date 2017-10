BRIEF-Moody's says macro stability, economic revival will help Russian companies maintain creditworthiness into 2018‍​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Moody’s says macro stability, economic revival will help Russian companies maintain creditworthiness into 2018‍​

* ‍Moody’s says low unemployment, pension increases, and rising minimum and civil servant wages will also boost private consumption into 2018 in Russia​

* ‍Moody’s says improved access to liquidity from international markets will support Russian companies’ liquidity profiles

* ‍Moody's says a potential for extension of sanctions in 2018 could heighten investors' and contractors' aversion to Russia​