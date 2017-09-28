BRIEF-Moody's says maintained stable outlook for Germany's banking system

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s maintained stable outlook for Germany’s banking system on resilient economic growth

* Moody’s says expects the European Central Bank to keep its interest rates low over the course of the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months

* Moody’s says German banks are not yet reaping the benefits of current cost-cutting initiatives

* Moody’s on Germany’s banking system says asset quality will accordingly remain stable

* Moody's on Germany's banking system says performance of domestic retail & corporate loans will remain sound owing to supportive operating environment Source: bit.ly/2wYvlrc