#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Maldives' credit profile balances healthy GDP growth with anticipated debt ramp-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says Maldives’ credit profile balances healthy GDP growth with an anticipated ramp-up in debt

* Moody’s says Maldives’ small size, narrow economic diversification and low level of development also raise its vulnerability to natural disasters

* Moody’s on Maldives says despite wide current account deficits, foreign exchange reserves have edged higher over the past year

* Moody’s on Maldives says stable outlook on the sovereign’s rating indicates balanced credit strengths and challenges

* Moody’s says Maldives also demonstrates strong debt affordability metrics, due to a large revenue base and a well-funded banking system

* Moody's on Maldives says expects government debt to continue to rise in the coming years, to 82.2% of GDP by 2019 Source: bit.ly/2xK7a42

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

