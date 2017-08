BRIEF-Moody's says market sentiment and corporate credit quality hold in Brazil, despite political risks‍​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says market sentiment and corporate credit quality hold in Brazil, despite political risks‍​

* Moody's says corporate credit quality in Brazil will modestly improve through 2018 after its worst recession in history

* Moody's says robust improvement in corporate credit quality appears unlikely during 2017-18‍​

* Moody's - Brazil's economy coping with weak consumption, employment levels, political uncertainty, external risks have delayed key structural reforms‍​

* Moody's on corporate credit quality​ in Brazil - looking ahead, falling inflation rates should allow central bank to reduce interest rates towards 4.5% target