Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S: NEW US TAX CUTS HAVE LIMITED CREDIT IMPLICATIONS FOR CHINA AND CHINESE CORPORATES‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS US TAX CUTS WILL NOT MATERIALLY AFFECT THE CREDIT PROFILES OF CHINESE CORPORATES, EITHER IN THEIR DOMESTIC OR OVERSEAS OPERATIONS‍​

* MOODY'S ON ISSUE OF BILATERAL TRADE BETWEEN US AND CHINA - IMPACT ON CROSS-BORDER INVESTMENT FLOWS WILL BE LIMITED Source text: bit.ly/2nsYwA7