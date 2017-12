Dec 11 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S: OUTLOOK FOR APAC INSURANCE SECTOR IS STABLE ON STEADY ECONOMIC MOMENTUM‍​

* MOODY‘S ON APAC INSURANCE SAYS UNDERWRITING PERFORMANCE REMAINS STABLE ACROSS REGION

* MOODY'S SAYS INTEREST RATES HAVE BOTTOMED OUT ACROSS APAC, BUT WILL REMAIN LOW BY HISTORICAL STANDARDS‍​ Source: bit.ly/2jPTTio