Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says outlook for Asian oil refining & marketing sector is stable on steady earnings growth

* Moody’s says “driven by China’s and India’s appetite for petroleum products and continued capacity rationalization, we believe refining margins will remain firm”

* Moody's says expect average Asian refining margins to be largely in line with average of $6.2 per barrel for last 3 years, but better than $5.1 per barrel in 2016 Source: bit.ly/2yFkdAZ