BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for global sovereigns is stable

Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s - outlook for global sovereigns is stable; growth tempers high debt, geopolitical tensions‍​

* Moody‘s-Healthy growth and synchronized global economic expansion of sovereigns of 2017 likely to continue into 2018

* Moody‘s- overall, slow progress on reforms leaves many sovereigns more vulnerable to a deterioration in their credit profiles in event of a shock‍​

* Moody‘s-Expects global GDP growth in 2018 to remain over 3% in 2018, similar to 2017

* Moody’s on global sovereigns- a further challenge is that public debt levels will also remain high, although at generally stable levels

* Moody's- slow progress on reforms leaves many sovereigns more vulnerable to deterioration in their credit profiles in the event of a shock Source text: bit.ly/2j7bK6Z