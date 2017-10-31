FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Moody's says outlook for U.S. restaurant industry is stable based on continued operating profit growth​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
Exclusive
North Korea
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 31, 2017 / 9:12 PM / in 7 hours

BRIEF-‍Moody's says outlook for U.S. restaurant industry is stable based on continued operating profit growth​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* ‍Moody’s says outlook for U.S. restaurant industry is stable based on continued operating profit growth​

* Moody‘s-Stable outlook for U.S. restaurant industry reflects expectations for operating profit growth for industry to grow 2pct -4pct over next 12 to 18 months‍​

* ‍Moody’s says U.S. restaurant​ margins will come under pressure as more states gradually adopt a higher minimum wage

* ‍Moody’s says U.S. restaurant​ industry will labor with higher employee costs, while delivery gains more traction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.