BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for U.S. retail industry remains stable

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Moody’s says outlook for U.S. retail industry remains stable

* Moody’s says lowered forecast for 2017 operating income growth, while maintaining sales growth expectations for U.S. retail industry

* Moody’s says specialty retailers, department stores, apparel and footwear retailers exerting greatest pressure on U.S. retail industry

* ‍Moody’s says next year’s performance for U.S. retail will be “somewhat better”, as large cos start to see investments in future growth pay off

* ‍Moody’s says U.S. online retailers, home improvement stores, off-price retailers to see continued growth; declines at department stores will begin to taper off​

* ‍Moody's says expects U.S. retail sales growth for 2017 holiday season to come in at "healthy" 3 percent to 4 percent Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2xGtSr1]