BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for Vietnam banking system is positive

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s -

* Outlook for Vietnam banking system is positive; strong economic prospects

* Changed outlook for Vietnam’s banking system to positive for next 12-18 months from stable

* Change in outlook reflects Vietnam’s robust economic growth, supported by domestic demand, healthy exports and public sector investment

* Forecast Vietnam’s real GDP will grow 6.1% in 2017 and 6.0% in 2018, faster than the 5.9% average for the previous five years

* Expects problem loan ratio to decline to 5.8% in 2018

* Profitability of Vietnamese banks to remain stable with pre-provision income growing steadily over next 12-18 months on back of strong loan growth Source text - bit.ly/2z0yxVU (Bengaluru Newsroom)