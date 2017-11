Nov 27 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS PENSION REFORMS IN TEXAS, DALLAS, HOUSTON, AND FORT WORTH HAVE REDUCED, BUT NOT STOPPED, GROWING LIABILITIES​

* MOODY‘S SAYS DESPITE BENEFICIAL IMPACT OF PENSION REFORMS, PENSIONS WILL CONTINUE TO WEIGH ON CREDIT QUALITY OF SOME HEAVILY BURDENED CITIES IN TEXAS‍​

* ‍MOODY'S SAYS UNCERTAIN WHETHER DALLAS, FORT WORTH & HOUSTON CAN ATTAIN POLITICAL SUPPORT FOR CHANGES TO PENSION BENEFITS, IF LIABILITIES KEEP RISING​