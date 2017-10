Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says Philippine banking system stable, despite rapid loan growth

* Moody’s on Philippine banking system says banks’ credit growth, which will likely stay in high teens through 2017, 2018, will be supported by stable environment

* Moody's on Philippine banking system says Moody's stress test results show that banks' loss absorbing capacity is strong Source: bit.ly/2fvQ67n