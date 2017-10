Oct 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s on Republic of Congo -

* Says Republic of Congo’s credit profile reflects high default risks for private creditors​

* Says oil price shock has had significant negative impact on Republic of Congo’s sovereign credit profile, given its strong reliance on oil‍​

* Negative outlook reflects heightened risk private sector creditors could incur greater losses than Moody's rating expects Source text: bit.ly/2gbH6F1