BRIEF-Moody's says Russian banking system outlook is stable despite high profile bank "failures"
October 23, 2017 / 2:33 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Russian banking system outlook is stable despite high profile bank "failures"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Moody’s says Russian banking system outlook is stable despite high profile bank “failures”

* ‍Moody’s says Russian banks’ liquid asset reserves are strong due to higher customer savings rate, modest loan growth over last 2-1/2 years‍​

* ‍Moody’s says Russian banking system’s outlook supported by improving economic backdrop, banks’ recovering capital buffers, moderating credit costs

* ‍Moody’s says asset quality remains a key weakness for Russia banks, and is lower than in many other large emerging markets​

* Moody's says Russia's economy has returned to growth, supported by improved oil price and a more stable foreign exchange rate​ Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2gwdAK7]

