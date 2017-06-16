FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Russian steelmakers buoyed by return to growth for domestic steel demand
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 16, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Russian steelmakers buoyed by return to growth for domestic steel demand

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Moody's says Russian steelmakers buoyed by return to growth for domestic steel demand

* Moody's says Russian steelmakers will benefit in 2017 as gdp growth,cheaper mortgages set domestic steel demand back on path to growth after 2 yrs of decline‍​

* Moody's says rising raw material prices and rouble strength could dampen earnings and margins for some Russian steelmakers in year ahead

* Moody's says Russian steelmakers could see challenges thrown up by increasing trade protectionism

* Moody's says EU mulling with idea of imposing duties on Russian hot-rolled flat steel products would have a bigger impact than previous measures

* Moody's says full-fledged recovery in the Russian construction industry, which is the largest buyer of the metal, will take time Source text : (bit.ly/2s9KxTt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.