BRIEF-Moody's says sputtering U.S. auto sales keep global auto sector outlook negative into 2018
#Markets News
September 19, 2017 / 7:33 AM / a month ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says sputtering U.S. auto sales keep global auto sector outlook negative into 2018

* Moody’s says U.S. auto sales will decline 3.6% in 2017 and 0.6% in 2018

* Moody’s says Chinese auto sales growth will cool into 2018 as a tax cut on purchases of small engine passenger vehicles comes to an end.

* Moody’s says Japanese car sales will grow by a robust 5.6% in 2017, supported by Nissan Motor’s return to the minicar segment

* Moody’s says steady global GDP growth will drive a bigger demand for cars in key markets like China, Japan and India

* Moody’s says expect U.S. car sales to weaken and slow the speed of growth for the automakers sector globally to less than 2% into 2018

* Moody's says Indian car sales will remain robust, growing 9% this year, 7% in 2018, supported by impact of India's new goods & services tax and new model launches Source: [bit.ly/2xdmT9r]

