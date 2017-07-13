FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Sri Lanka balances robust growth potential with high debt burden, external risks
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 13, 2017 / 11:34 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Sri Lanka balances robust growth potential with high debt burden, external risks

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says Sri Lanka balances robust growth potential with high debt burden, external risks

* Moody's on Sri Lanka - in 2017 expects real GDP growth of 4.6 percent

* Moody's says Sri Lanka's credit profile will remain constrained by its large debt burden and very low debt affordability

* Moody's on Sri Lanka - expects GDP growth to average 5.2% per year in 2017-21, a robust growth rate

* Moody's on Sri Lanka - expects general government debt to decline only gradually to around 78% of GDP in 2018, from 79.3% in 2016

* Moody's - Sri Lanka's credit profile will remain constrained by its large debt burden and very low debt affordability

* Moody's on Sri Lanka- government's B1 rating supported by economy's robust medium-term GDP growth prospects, relatively large economy

* Moody's - Sri Lanka's external payments position also remains fragile

Source text: [bit.ly/2t8Vk26]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.