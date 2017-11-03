FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Moody's says state aid, local revenue growth to determine Chicago public schools' long-term financial path​
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
Breakingviews
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 3, 2017 / 3:37 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says state aid, local revenue growth to determine Chicago public schools' long-term financial path​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:‍

* Moody’s says state aid, local revenue growth to determine Chicago public schools’ long-term financial path​

* Moody’s on Chicago Board of Education says combined property taxes and state aid will increase by approximately $500 million for fiscal 2018‍​

* ‍Moody’s says Illinois continues to have financial & governance challenges, its willingness & ability to meet future funding targets is “uncertain”

* Moody’s on Chicago Board of Education says revenue infusion will not restore fiscal health, but will prevent financial position from worsening this fiscal year Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.