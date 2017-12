Dec 4 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S: STRUCTURED MARKETS IN CHINA AND KOREA STEADY IN 2018; VARIED FOR INDIA

* MOODY'S SAYS IN CASE OF CHINA, DELINQUENCY RATES FOR ABS, RMBS AND CLOS WILL REMAIN LOW IN 2018, REFLECTING ENVIRONMENT OF SOLID ECONOMIC GROWTH Source text: bit.ly/2BA4pAL ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ;)