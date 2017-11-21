FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says sub-Saharan African countries face rising risk of financing stress
Sections
Featured
Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule
Zimbabwe
Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Once inside Kim Jong Un's inner circle, top aide's star fades
Analysis
Once inside Kim Jong Un's inner circle, top aide's star fades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2017 / 9:26 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Moody's says sub-Saharan African countries face rising risk of financing stress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* Sub-Saharan African countries face rising risk of financing stress

* Risk of financing stress among sub-saharan african sovereigns will increase as we approach peak of maturing international debt in early 2020s ‍​

* Range of factors mitigate related risks in Sub-Saharan Africa, including still relatively small share of commercial debt for most SSA sovereigns

* Existing credit weaknesses mean Gabon, Ghana, Zambia are most susceptible to risk of financing stress given large eurobond maturities falling due next decade‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2jaT96w

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.