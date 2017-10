Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s - Tajikistan’s credit profile balances robust growth prospects against external vulnerability risks and banking sector weaknesses

* Moody’s - Tajikistan’s credit profile reflects the country’s very low per capita income and institutional strength, as well as robust growth prospects‍​

* Moody's - Forecasts that Tajikistan's government debt will rise to about 55% of GDP in 2017-18 Source text : bit.ly/2hR6XlY