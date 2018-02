Feb 7 (Reuters) - MOODY‘S:

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. BANKS UNDERPINNED BY TAX CUTS, RISING INTEREST RATES AND SOLID ECONOMY

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECT U.S. BANKS PROFITABILITY IN 2018 TO IMPROVE BUT THE BENEFITS WILL MOSTLY GO TO SHAREHOLDERS AS HIGHER PAYOUTS