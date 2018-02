Feb 14 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. MONTHLY INFLATION DATA TENDS TO BE VOLATILE, MONTH OVER MONTH INFLATION ACCELERATION MIGHT EXPLAIN SOME OF FINANCIAL MARKET‘S REACTION‍​

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS WITH GDP GROWTH ACCELERATING, SOME ACCELERATION IN INFLATION IS LIKELY​

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECT THE FED TO CONTINUE DOWN THE TIGHTENING PATH, AS IT HAS BEEN, GIVEN THE INCREASING EVIDENCE OF GROWTH AND INFLATION RISING​