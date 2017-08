Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says Ethiopia's credit profile balances high growth and low debt costs against range of challenges

* Moody's says "Ethiopia's economy has grown rapidly over the last decade and we expect GDP growth of around 8% over the next few years"

* Moody's says ETHIOPIA faces number of credit challenges, including vulnerability to political risk, weather cycles, price volatility for coffee, gold