FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Moody's upgrades India's government bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3; changes outlook to stable from positive​
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 17, 2017 / 1:24 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's upgrades India's government bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3; changes outlook to stable from positive​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) -

* ‍Moody’s upgrades India’s government bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3; changes outlook to stable from positive​

* Moody’s says also upgraded India’s local currency senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and its short-term local currency rating to P-2 from P-3.‍​

* Moody’s - Raised india’s long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling to Baa1 from Baa2, and long-term foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling to Baa2 from Baa3

* Moody’s says stable outlook reflects view that, at the Baa2 level, the risks to India’s credit profile are broadly balanced

* Moody’s says believes recent reforms offer confidence that high level of public indebtedness which is India’s principal credit weakness will remain stable

* Moody’s - Ratings upgrade underpinned by expectation that progress on economic, institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India’s high growth potential

* Moody‘s, on India, says challenges with GST implementation, lack of progress with land & labor reforms at national level highlight still material government effectiveness issues

* Moody’s says relatively fast pace of growth in incomes will continue to “bolster” Indian economy’s shock absorption capacity

* Moody’s says high public debt burden remains important constraint on India’s credit profile relative to peers Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.