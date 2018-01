BRIEF-Moog Posts Q1 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.93

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Moog Inc:

* MOOG REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q1 SALES ROSE 6 PERCENT TO $628 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.62 BILLION

* SEES FY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $3.43 INCLUDING ITEMS

* TOTAL AIRCRAFT CONTROLS SEGMENT SALES IN QUARTER WERE $279 MILLION, UP 4% YEAR OVER YEAR

* FORECAST 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, INCLUDING INCREMENTAL ACCELERATED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS, OF $180 MILLION

* RECENT TAX ACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME CHARGE IN QUARTER BUT TO SEE BENEFITS LONGER-TERM

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.10, +/- $0.20, UNCHANGED FROM 90 DAYS AGO, EXCLUDING IMPACTS OF TAX ACT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.17 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.17 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.62 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S