#Financials
October 17, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports Q3 earnings per share $0.93​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley:

* Morgan Stanley reports third quarter 2017

* Qtrly ‍equity sales and trading net revenues of $1.9 billion were essentially unchanged from a year ago​

* Qtrly ‍net revenues of $9.2 billion and earnings per diluted share of $0.93​

* Qtrly ‍compensation expense of $4.2 billion increased from $4.1 billion a year ago​

* Qtrly ‍fixed income sales and trading net revenues of $1.2 billion decreased from $1.5 billion a year ago​

* Qtrly ‍non-compensation expenses of $2.5 billion increased from $2.4 billion a year ago​

* Qtrly Institutional Securities net revenue $‍4,376​ million versus $4,553 million

* Qtrly annualized return on average common equity was ‍9.6​ percent versus 9.1 percent in Q2

* Qtrly Wealth Management net revenue $‍4,220​ million versus $3,881 million

* Qtrly Wealth Management pre-tax margin was ‍26.5​ percent versus. 23 percent

* Qtrly Investment Management net revenue $‍675​ million versus $552 million

* At September 30, 2017, book value and tangible book value per common share were $38.87 and $33.86​

* Qtrly trading revenue $‍2,704​ million versus $2,609 million

* As of Sept. 30, Firm estimates pro forma fully phased-in CET 1 risk-based capital ratio was about ‍16.3​ percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $9.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 results reflected “stability our wealth management, investment banking and investment management businesses”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
