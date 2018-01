BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Reports Quarterly Earnings Of $0.29

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* - Q4 NET REVENUES OF $9.5 BILLION; EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.29

* QTRLY ‍EQUITY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $1.9 BILLION DECREASED FROM $2.0 BILLION A YEAR AGO​

* QTRLY ‍FIXED INCOME SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $808 MILLION DECREASED FROM $1.5 BILLION A YEAR AGO​

* QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRE-TAX MARGIN OF 26 PERCENT VERSUS 22 PERCENT

* - EXCLUDING NET DISCRETE TAX PROVISION OF $1.0 BILLION, QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.84

* - RESULTS FOR CURRENT QUARTER INCLUDED A NET DISCRETE TAX PROVISION OF $990 MILLION OR A LOSS OF $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77, REVENUE VIEW $9.19 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TRADING REVENUES $‍2,246​ MILLION VERSUS $2,789 MILLION

* - QTRLY INSTITUTIONAL SECURITIES NET REVENUE $4,523 MILLION VERSUS $4,614 MILLION

* - QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $4,407 MILLION VERSUS $3,990 MILLION

* - QTRLY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $637 MILLION VERSUS $500 MILLION

* SAYS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.48 VERSUS $33.86 AT Q3 END

* - ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY IN QUARTER WAS 2.9 PERCENT, OR 8.6 PERCENT EXCLUDING IMPACT OF NET DISCRETE TAX PROVISION

* QTRLY COMPENSATION EXPENSE OF $4.3 BILLION INCREASED FROM $4.1 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* - AS OF DEC 31, 2017, FIRM ESTIMATES ITS PRO FORMA FULLY PHASED-IN COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO TO BE ABOUT 16.0%

* QTRLY NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES OF $2.8 BILLION COMPARED WITH $2.7 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* - “WE ENTER 2018 WITH STRONG MOMENTUM AIDED BY RISING INTEREST RATES, TAX REFORM AND AN EVOLVING REGULATORY FRAMEWORK” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: