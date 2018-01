BRIEF-Morgan Stanley to take $1.25 bln hit in Q4 from tax bill

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley:

* MORGAN STANLEY - ESTIMATES NET INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDING DEC 31, 2017, WILL INCLUDE AGGREGATE NET DISCRETE TAX PROVISION OF ABOUT $1.25 BILLION

* MORGAN STANLEY SAYS TAX PROVISION OF $1.25 BILLION FOR QUARTER-ENDING DEC 31 PARTIALLY OFFSET BY ABOUT $160 MILLION NET DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT - SEC FILING

* MORGAN STANLEY- NET DISCRETE TAX PROVISION OF $1.25 BILLION FOR QUARTER ENDING DEC 31 INCLUDES ABOUT $1.4 BILLION NET DISCRETE TAX PROVISION DUE TO TAX ACT ENACTMENT