Jan 10 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp:

* MORGUARD CORPORATION INCREASES OWNERSHIP POSITION IN MORGUARD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

* MORGUARD CORP - ‍UNITS ACQUIRED BY CO REPRESENT 2.14% OF OUTSTANDING UNITS OF MORGUARD REIT​

* MORGUARD CORP-ACQUIRED 1.3 MILLION UNITS OF MORGUARD REIT BETWEEN AUG 22, 2017 AND JAN. 8, 2018 AT WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OF $14.13 PER UNIT​