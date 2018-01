BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential REIT Announces $70 Mln Offering Of Convertible Debentures

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust:

* MORGUARD NORTH AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL REIT ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

* MORGUARD NORTH AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL REIT - ‍AS PART OF TRANSACTION, MORGUARD CORPORATION HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE $5 MILLION OF DEBENTURES BEING OFFERED​

* MORGUARD NORTH AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL - ‍REIT TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FUND REDEMPTION OF ALL OF REIT'S 4.65% CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES