BRIEF-Mori Hills Reit Investment to issue REIT bonds worth 2 bln yen

June 7 (Reuters) - Mori Hills Reit Investment Corp
* Says it will issue 19th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2 billion yen
* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 30, 2027 and coupon rate 0.5 percent per annum
* Subscription date on June 7 and payment date on June 30
* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters
* Proceeds will be used to acquire property
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/w49LfU
