BRIEF-Morneau Shepell​ issues statement on contracts with Canadian federal govt.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Morneau Shepell Inc:
* Morneau Shepell issues statement regarding its contracts with Canadian federal government
* Company is not involved, in any capacity, with changes to small business tax code proposed by Department of Finance
* “Mmorneau Shepell was not involved in consultation for Bill C-27”
* “Bill C-27 is not expected to have a material impact on our company”
* Says company will not benefit from proposed changes to small business tax code if or when implemented