FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Morphosys affirms guidance after Q2 results
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 3, 2017 / 5:23 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Morphosys affirms guidance after Q2 results

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag

* dgap-news: morphosys reports significant progress in its therapeutic programs in second quarter of 2017

* Says in Q2 of 2017, group revenues amounted to eur 11.7 million, comparable with revenue level in Q2 2016 (eur 12.2 million).

* Says proprietary development segment recorded revenues of eur 0.3 million (Q2 2016: eur 0.2 million).

* Says in partnered discovery segment Q2 revenues reached eur 11.5 million (Q2 2016: eur 12.0 million).

* Says group EBIT in Q2 2017 amounted to eur -15.4 million (q2 2016: eur -9.5 million)

* Says continues to expect group revenues in range of eur 46 to 51 million

* Says research and development expenses for proprietary drug development and technology development are confirmed to be in a corridor of eur 85 to 95 million.

* Says guidance for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) continues to be in range from eur -75 to -85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.