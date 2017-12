Dec 5 (Reuters) - MORPHOSYS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: MORPHOSYS ANNOUNCES THAT ITS LICENSEE JANSSEN HAS RECEIVED APPROVAL FOR TREMFYA(R) (GUSELKUMAB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS IN CANADA

* MORPHOSYS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON NET SALES OF TREMFYA