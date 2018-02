Jan 31 (Reuters) - Morses Club Plc:

* MORSES CLUB PLC - CONTINUES TO TRADE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* MORSES CLUB PLC - DIRECTORS NOTE A STRONG PERFORMANCE OVER SEASONALLY BUSY CHRISTMAS PERIOD

* MORSES CLUB PLC - THERE IS NO IMPACT ON COMPANY'S CASH FLOWS OR UNDERLYING PROFITABILITY OF ITS LOANS FROM ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENT