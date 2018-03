March 1 (Reuters) - Morses Club Plc:

* FY TOTAL CREDIT ISSUED WAS UP 21% TO £174.3M COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR (FY 2017: £144.1M)

* TOTAL CUSTOMER NUMBERS INCREASED BY 6% TO C.229,000 AS AT 24 FEBRUARY 2018 (FY 2017: C.216,000)