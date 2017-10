BRIEF-Mortgage lender Nykredit announces price increases for 60,000 customers

Oct 3 (Reuters) - NYKREDIT REALKREDIT A/S (IPO-NYKRD.CO)

* ANNOUNCING PRICE RISES TO ABOUT 60,000 MORTGAGE CUSTOMERS

* ADMINISTRATION MARGINS OF ADJUSTABLE-RATE MORTGAGES WITH 1-4 YEAR FUNDING WILL RISE BY 0.15 PERCENTAGE POINT

* ADMINISTRATION MARGINS FOR OTHER MORTGAGES WILL INCREASE BY 0.10 PERCENTAGE POINT

* LAST WEEK THE DANISH COMPETITION COUNCIL PUBLISHED A DECISION PERMITTING NYKREDIT TO RAISE THE PRICES FOR A CATEGORY OF LOANS TO PERSONAL CUSTOMERS WITH NYKREDIT REALKREDIT

* ADMINISTRATION MARGINS WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED FOR MOST SECURE LOAN TYPE: FIXED-RATE REPAYMENT MORTGAGES

* ADMINISTRATION MARGINS WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED FOR MOST SECURE LOAN TYPE: FIXED-RATE REPAYMENT MORTGAGES

* MORTGAGE LOANS WITH TOTALKREDIT, WHICH HAS MORE THAN 700,000 CUSTOMERS, WILL NOT BE AFFECTED