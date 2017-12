Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mosaic Acquisition Corp:

* MOSAIC ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES THE SEPARATE TRADING OF ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS, COMMENCING DECEMBER 8, 2017

* MOSAIC ACQUISITION - CLASS A SHARES AND WARRANTS THAT ARE SEPARATED WILL TRADE ON NYSE UNDER SYMBOLS “MOSC” AND “MOSC WS” RESPECTIVELY

* MOSAIC ACQUISITION - UNITS NOT SEPARATED WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE ON NYSE UNDER SYMBOL "MOSC.U"