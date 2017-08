Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co CEO Joc O'Rourke said on Tuesday:

* Mosaic's acquisition of Vale fertilizer assets received approval from Brazil regulator CADE

* Mosaic CEO sees no place for new potash mines next 5-10 years beyond K+S, Eurochem mines

* Mosaic unwilling to sell potash business at current valuation; would be open to selling at 'right price'-CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)