BRIEF-Mosaic Co Posts Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.34

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co:

* THE MOSAIC COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.23

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q4 SALES $2.1 BILLION VERSUS $1.9 BILLION

* ‍RECORDS A $458 MILLION NON-CASH CHARGE IN QUARTER RELATED TO CHANGES IN U.S. TAX LEGISLATION​

* ‍ Q4 LOSS PER SHARE INCLUDED A NEGATIVE IMPACT OF $1.57 PER SHARE, PRIMARILY RELATED TO NON-CASH CHARGES ON U.S. TAX REFORM

* ‍ NET SALES IN PHOSPHATES SEGMENT WERE $1.0 BILLION FOR Q4, UP FROM $896 MILLION LAST YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER AVERAGE REALIZED SALES PRICES​

* ‍SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN $1.00 - $1.50 RANGE

* ‍ANTICIPATES ABOUT A $200 MILLION REDUCTION IN CASH TAXES PAID OVER NEXT FIVE YEAR PERIOD​

* SEES Q1 ‍POTASH SALES VOLUMES 1.7 MILLION TONNES - 2.0​ MILLION TONNES

* SEES ‍2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MILLION - $1,100 MILLION​

* SEES Q1 PHOSPHATES SALES VOLUMES 1.9 MILLION TONNES - 2.2​ MILLION TONNES

* SEES ‍ 2018 PHOSPHATES SALES VOLUMES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES - 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES​

* ‍POTASH PRODUCTION FOR Q4 WAS 2.1 MILLION TONNES​

* SEES ‍2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR MOSAIC FERTILIZANTES 9.5 MILLIONS OF TONNES - 10.3 MILLIONS OF TONNES ​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.28, REVENUE VIEW $1.91 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍Q4 AVERAGE DAP SELLING PRICE, FOB PLANT, WAS $348 PER TONNE, COMPARED TO $317 PER TONNE A YEAR AGO​

* ‍Q4 AVERAGE MOP SELLING PRICE, FOB PLANT, WAS $188 PER TONNE, UP FROM $169 PER TONNE A YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: